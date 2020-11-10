Atos joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) to provide Atos’ customers with increased security combining its expertise in managed security services with Azure Security Center and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats.

Atos has a growing portfolio of services that are built with Microsoft technologies. The invitation into MISA was based on Atos’ managed security service offerings with Azure Security Center and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Atos is helping customers maximize the value derived from the native security, compliance and identity capabilities that exist with Microsoft solutions by integrating them into their cybersecurity strategy.

As a Microsoft Gold partner, Atos has a dedicated Microsoft practice with experts worldwide in Microsoft Security.

In June this year, Atos has been ranked n°3 worldwide in Managed Security Services (MSS) by Revenue by Gartner for second year in a row, with the highest revenue of all European vendors. Atos has a full portfolio of advanced security products and solutions and is constantly consolidating industry expertise to help its clients turn risk into business value, in every context. Atos recently announced the acquisition of Paladion, a US-based global provider of MSS, and the acquisition of digital.security, a leading independent player in cybersecurity in France and BeLux.

Atos is a Microsoft Gold Partner, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and recently expanded its collaboration with Microsoft to jointly accelerate the cloud transformation of SAP’s largest customers. Atos has also been named a finalist of the Modern Endpoint Management 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.