Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire digital.security

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Atos announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with shareholders from digital.security with a view to acquiring the company. digital.security, a subsidiary of Econocom group, is an independent player in cybersecurity in France and BeLux. This strategic move will confirm Atos’ leading position in cybersecurity services in France with 500 dedicated experts and will also strengthen its number 1 position in Europe.

Atos will benefit from digital.security’s 250 cybersecurity consultants and specific IoT knowledge, offering significant synergy with Atos’ activities and customers – while digital.security will benefit from Atos’ extensive expertise and leading rankings in Managed Security Services.

Created in 2015 with the support of Econocom and led by Jean-Claude Tapia, digital.security operates in 3 countries. The company has built the first European CERT™ (Computer Emergency Response Team) with IoT security test lab and provides a wide range of professional services including implementation and project services, compliance and security certifications, operational services and product distribution. digital.security is delivering blue-chip clients, mostly in the financial and insurance sectors.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place before the end of the year and is subject to the consultation with employee representative bodies of both companies.