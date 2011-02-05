Atos completes the acquisition of Paladion

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced that it has completed the acquisition of Paladion, a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services. As the number 1 in Europe and number 3 worldwide in cybersecurity services, Atos continues to build its cybersecurity potential, notably by welcoming more than 800 Paladion employees and cybersecurity experts.

Completing Atos’ existing proficiency to anticipate, manage and respond to cyber threats, this acquisition will bring key Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities – which customers need as they are adopting hybrid and multi-cloud transformation strategies for their businesses – to the Atos portfolio, with multiple MDR centers.

It will also expand global coverage for cybersecurity monitoring and response with 4 additional Security Operations Centers (SOC) in the US, the Middle East and India.

Finally, it will enable the creation of the next generation of Atos’ Prescriptive SOC offering by integrating Paladion’s state-of-the-art AIsaac artificial intelligence (AI) platform for cyber analytics and hybrid SecOps. This SaaS model for multi-vector threat detection and response is a patented technology with over 1000 use cases and 100 AI models.

Claudio Stahnke, Senior Research Analyst for Security Services at IDC said: “Atos’ acquisition of Paladion will not only help expand Atos’ security services offering but, by incorporating the AI capabilities that Paladion champions, key metrics such as the mean time to respond (MTTR) to attacks will also see substantial improvements. Packaging Paladion’s MDR service into Atos’ existing MSS offerings could be the game changer in the market.”

Headquartered in Reston, VA, United States, Paladion was founded in 2000. The founders will continue to play an active role in the years to come.

With this acquisition, Atos strengthens its global cybersecurity services, as presented in its mid-term Ambition, with the overall goal of becoming a specialize in secure and decarbonized digital, reaching more than €2bn revenue in digital security in the mid-term and completing its existing technologies.