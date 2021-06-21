Atlas VPN launches a new privacy feature to block third-party trackers and ads

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Virtual network service provider Atlas VPN has launched a new feature called Tracker Blocker to give its users even more control over their online privacy. The latest feature aims to stop data brokers from using third-party trackers to gather insights about users’ online activities.

Many websites utilize third-party tracker scripts to collect data about visitors’ browsing habits. These insights can then be sold to other companies and used to bombard the visitors with ads and marketing offers.

By blocking third-party trackers and preventing ads and pop-ups from loading, Tracker Blocker also improves page load time and preserves device battery life and mobile data. It also protects Atlas VPN users from clicking on potentially malicious ads or websites that could install spyware, viruses, trojans, or other types of malware on their devices.

Currently, Tracker Blocker is available to Premium Atlas VPN iOS and Android users. This new feature release comes after Atlas VPN introduced Data Breach Monitor, a security feature designed to check if a users’ personal information has been leaked online.