Atlas VPN Windows app’s security gets verified in an independent audit

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Atlas VPN, completed an independent security audit of its Windows application between July and November this year. The security assessment was conducted by global cybersecurity experts from MDSec.

MDSec’s cybersecurity specialists tested the 2.4.4 version of the Atlas VPN Windows app, looking for issues that could leave it susceptible to compromise. The thorough research did not detect any high or critical category threats within the app. The app’s developers have since implemented all the recommendations provided by the auditor, as confirmed in a retest by MDSec.

Windows application audit by MDsec is the second independent assessment of Atlas VPN, as in 2021, Atlas VPN’s iOS app received a positive review in a security audit by VerSprite. The company expects to complete even more independent tests of Atlas VPN service in the future.