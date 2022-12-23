Atlas VPN: Actual internet speed can be up to 3 times slower than advertised

December 2022 by Atlas VPN

Internet service providers (ISPs) often advertise internet speeds that are significantly higher than the actual speeds experienced by consumers.

According to the Atlas VPN team’s analyzed data, internet speed can be up to 3 times slower than advertised. As the numbers suggest, the faster internet packages are usually far from real speeds, while the slower internet plans are more true to what is advertised.

Internet packages up to 125 Mbps deliver the speeds ISPs advertise. Some people could reach even higher speeds than advertised in the plan.

The further we go, the actual speed goes further from what is advertised in the deal. The advertised 400 Mbps packages have a median tested speed of 256 Mbps.

The most significant difference is in premium plans that offer 940 Mpbs and up. The median tested speed of the advertised 1200 Mbps deal is only 360 Mpbs. That is a 70% contrast between what is offered by the ISPs and what internet users actually get.

Cybersecurity writer at Atlas VPN Vilius Kardelis shares his thoughts on the difference between advertised and actual internet speeds:

“There are many factors that can contribute to slower internet speeds than what is advertised by ISPs. While it can be frustrating, it is important to understand that there are limitations to internet technology and that speeds can vary depending on a variety of reasons.”

Why is that?

One of the main reasons for slower internet speeds is network congestion. When a large number of people are using the internet simultaneously, it can cause the network to become overloaded and lead to slower speeds.

Another reason is that internet speeds can be slowed down by hardware limitations on a user’s device. Furthermore, many ISPs have "fair usage policies" that limit the amount of bandwidth a user can consume at any given time.