Asperitas and maincubes Partner to Deliver Immersion Cooling Solutions in Dedicated Colocation Suites

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Asperitas, a global immersion cooling scaleup with high-profile partners and clients including Dell Technologies, Supermicro, Shell, and Credit Agricole, announces a partnership with European data center owner/operator maincubes. The two companies will start offering Immersion Cooling Solutions in dedicated immersion cooling colocation suites in the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 data center. AMS01 is also home to the European Open Compute Project (OCP) Experience Center, while Asperitas is a leading OCP standards contributor in the field of immersion cooling.

maincubes has its European colocation data centers located in Amsterdam (AMS01) as well as in Frankfurt (FRA01). These dedicated immersion cooling colocation suites in the maincubes Amsterdam AMS01 colocation data center, a facility located right next to Schiphol Airport, are intended to offer enterprise organizations, cloud service providers (CSPs), and telecom providers a fully aligned data center suite for this unique cooling technology. Immersion cooling is especially catering to high density compute applications like AI (artificial intelligence), HPC (high performance computing) and machine learning requirements.

Clients within Telecom, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Finance

Asperitas’ immersion cooling technology allows for high-density equipment setups to be operated in an energy efficient manner. Energy-intensive hardware deployments may continue to function at the highest possible utilization rate by using this technology. At the same time, it reduces the data center space needed for AI, HPC and machine learning workloads.

The European OCP Experience Center located in maincubes’ Amsterdam AMS01 data center matches Asperitas’ membership of the Open Compute Project and their efforts to drive global OCP data center standardization for immersion cooling by contributing technical specifications to the OCP community.

Dell Technologies and Shell

Asperitas has announced an OEM partnership with Dell technologies, while last month, Shell and Asperitas announced the launch of their co-developed Shell Immersion Cooling Fluid S5 X. The new fluid for immersion cooling is designed for high cooling efficiency, excellent flow behavior as well as thermodynamic properties.

European OCP Experience Center

Operated by data center vendor Rittal and OCP Solutions Provider Circle B, the European OCP Experience Center located in the maincubes AMS01 data center in Amsterdam is intended to help CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and data center managers understand the impact of OCP designs on their facilities. The OCP Experience Center also allows for testing of OCP-based solutions relevant to specific IT environments.

The Asperitas/maincubes partnership announcement follows the news of maincubes expanding its European presence with a new, highly modular thus flexible 8,500 square meter colocation facility in Frankfurt (FRA02) to be built on five floors. Offering 100% SLA availability and 100% carbon-neutral operations, as with the other maincubes facilities, the new data center will feature state-of-the-art architecture, materials and technologies.