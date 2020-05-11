Asigra Partners with Priseda to Power Private Cloud DRaaS and Cybersecurity

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Asigra Inc. announced that the company’s Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) partner, Priseda LLC, has unveiled its enterprise full-service DRaaS and network management framework. The new GridObserver (GO) solution for business customers provides on-demand DR and network management services (NMS), including private cloud, private network-based data protection, and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) solutions.

With the new offering, Priseda has integrated Asigra Cloud Backup with the data security, reliability, and scalability of Priseda’s private cloud and network management system, featuring patented data analytics that goes beyond reactive monitoring. Additionally, the solution auto-correlates events enterprise-wide so that IT professionals are provided with actionable intelligence. The platform provides extensibility and usability that are all-encompassing in terms of its suite of secure off-site data protection and network management capabilities.

Priseda managed Asigra Cloud Backup, and DR services along with the AIOps Grid Observer™ GO NMS tool provides customers with the ability to predict the security of protected data and can detect network issues before any failures occur. Priseda’s national private network is built for client resiliency to protect against data center and network outages, regional disasters, server, and database outages, as well as carrier link outages so that the loss of data or business services are prevented.

The Priseda PDN (Private Digital Network) is the secure and private network that services enterprise customers across the United States as the private network and private cloud platform that connects businesses to the On-Net, a large group of data centers across the country. As an Asigra Partner and PDN services provider, Priseda designed managed services provide network and data protection with the Asigra software and the patented GridObserver “GO” NMS AIOps tools to deliver the SLAs needed to support both customers and partners.

In partnership with Asigra, Priseda provides private and hybrid cloud-based data protection services, using integrated cybersecurity to secure backup data against cyberattacks. The platform includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional malware detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a full defensive suite against advanced ransomware and other cyber-attacks on backup repositories and the data stored therein. The software behind the service contains embedded malware engines in the backup and recovery streams to identify viruses, quarantine them and notify the administrator.