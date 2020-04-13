Arxan Technologies Becomes Part of Digital.ai

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Arxan Technologies announced that it has been acquired and has come together with CollabNet VersionOne and XebiaLabs to form Digital.ai. The newly formed company brings together technologies in agile planning, application security, and software delivery to create an intelligent value stream platform. Arxan’s existing shareholder, TA Associates, has sold its stake in the company as part of the combination. Financial terms of the combination were not disclosed.

Arxan’s addition to the new Digital.ai platform provides a set of capabilities that offer “Security by Design” as an integral part of the software development lifecycle. Including application security at the planning level allows organizations to ensure they are compliant from the start. Additionally, the company’s continuous app protection and real-time threat data feedback capabilities can be intentionally designed into the application development processes to reduce unnecessary churn or delays towards the end of the development lifecycle.

Digital.ai’s established customer base includes global leaders in banking, finance, aerospace, retail, insurance and more, and is complementary to the more than five billion application instances currently protected by Arxan.

Evercore served as financial advisor to Digital.ai, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel. Moelis & Company served as financial advisor to Arxan, and Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel.