Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Company CalypsoAI Announces $13 Million in Series A Funding

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

CalypsoAI announced today the closing of its $13 million Series A fundraising. Paladin Capital Group led the round, with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, 8VC, Frontline Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Manta Ray Ventures, Pallas Ventures and other financial and strategic investors. The funding will allow CalypsoAI to expand globally, increase adoption among enterprises, and progress with innovation. The company has targeted Europe as a key market for expansion as a global leader in technology regulation.

CalypsoAI’s solutions address one of the most important challenges of the digital age: securing the automated future. Artificial intelligence and machine learning have expanded from board room presentations into practical applications. As AI expands into mission critical systems, there remain capability gaps in the ability for teams to validate, monitor, and ultimately secure these autonomous systems. CalypsoAI helps its clients accelerate their automated future by solving for these capability gaps that would otherwise either cause AI to fail or could prevent broad adoption by security and compliance conscious organizations.

To do this, CalypsoAI is advancing the science behind Trusted AI, ranging from AI accreditation to defenses against adversarial machine learning attacks. CalypsoAI turns these scientific advancements into actionable software tools. Its software is relied upon to give the ground truth view of AI performance, reliability, and security. CalypsoAI’s approach puts the human directly into the AI development and utilization loop by allowing developers and operators deep insight into model behavior while allowing for stress tests and ongoing performance monitoring.

Earlier this year, the company announced the creation of CalypsoAI Labs. Headquartered in the Washington, DC area, CalypsoAI Labs works extensively with government agencies, universities, and private firms to develop tailored applications and expert solutions to enhance the AI security capabilities focused on national security.