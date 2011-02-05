Search
Arrow Signs Distribution Agreement for NVIDIA Mellanox Networking Products

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arrow has expanded its portfolio of business solutions for the data center by entering into a distribution agreement with NVIDIA to offer its high-speed NVIDIA Mellanox Networking Ethernet and InfiniBand technology.

Arrow will distribute the entire NVIDIA networking portfolio, from network and multicore processors and network adapters to switches and cables, in France to provide channel customers with a broader offering and more choice. The agreement will enable Arrow to provide its customers with NVIDIA’s high-speed Ethernet and InfiniBand solutions to better serve companies in the enterprise and midmarket segments.




