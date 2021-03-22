Arrow Electronics signs pan-European distribution agreement with Secureworks

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has signed a pan-European distribution agreement with global cybersecurity company Secureworks® to offer a comprehensive portfolio of software and services that deliver scalable, complementary security solutions to the European channel.

The collaboration between Arrow and Secureworks intends to deliver the ability of businesses to digitise, and to do so securely. As a software-driven security solutions leader, Secureworks will provide Arrow with a streamlined way to meet growing customer demand for cybersecurity.

As organisations grow in technical complexities through digitisation, there is an ever-increasing number of endpoints and applications that become open to the threat of cyber-attack – especially within cloud environments and in the network infrastructure. It is imperative that digital transformation is protected from those evolving threats whilst allowing organisations to innovate and grow.

Secureworks has joined forces with Arrow for its capabilities in channel recruitment, channel enablement, and sales support. Channel partners that join the Secureworks Global Partner Program have access to valuable partner-only benefits, such as deal registration, lead allocation, clear rules of engagement, and financial benefits, where permitted. Channel partners may also apply for marketing development funds.

Products and services available through the new distribution agreement include Secureworks Taegis™ XDR (Extended Detection and Response), Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Taegis VDR, and the Secureworks Incident Management Retainer, for proactive and emergency incident response.