Arrow Electronics secures Pan-European distribution agreement with Centrify

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics has announced a Pan-European distribution agreement with cyber security specialist Centrify, which covers its entire portfolio of Identity-Centric Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions. Centrify’s Identity-Centric approach to PAM is based on Zero Trust principles of, ‘never trust, always verify, enforce least privilege.’

They are designed to protect organizations against unauthorized access and data breaches by managing permissions for humans and, increasingly, for machines, that are often fragmented across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Centrify, administrative management and access is seamless, security and compliance postures are strengthened, and machines are empowered to defend themselves against cyber-threats.

Centrify’s solutions simplify privilege management by centralising both machine and human identities. By implementing least privilege access, organisations minimise the attack surface, improve audit and compliance visibility, and reduce risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise.




