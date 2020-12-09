Arrow Electronics secures commercial aggregator agreement with Broadcom for European regions

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics has announced an agreement with Broadcom Inc. to be the first commercial aggregator for its Symantec Enterprise Security business in several European regions. The agreement includes coverage for Benelux, DACH, France, Iberia, Italy, Nordics and UK&I.

The agreement encompasses the support and channel go-to-market strategies for Symantec’s broad portfolio of security solutions, following the acquisition of Symantec by Broadcom at the end of 2019. Under the agreement, Arrow will provide customer technical support directly for Broadcom’s commercial enterprise clients and support the channel by generating opportunities, driving renewals, and facilitating enablement with its partner community.

Arrow’s venerable collaboration with Symantec is approaching 20 years. Arrow is committed to continue making significant investment in go-to-market strategies and drive channel initiatives. Symantec Endpoint Security and Symantec Email Security Service are available exclusively through ArrowSphere in EMEA, Arrow’s multi-tier cloud marketplace.