Arrow Electronics and Puppet Announce Exclusive EMEA Distribution Agreement

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics, announced it has signed a distribution agreement with Puppet, a leading infrastructure automation provider. The exclusive collaboration covers Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). By adding Puppet to its offering, Arrow opens up new opportunities for its IT channel customers to combine solutions from leading vendors with widely used options for automating their enterprise customers’ business processes.

According to Puppet, more than 40,000 companies worldwide including 75 percent of the Fortune 100 rely on Puppet`s technology and related products for automating infrastructure and application delivery. The Puppet Enterprise solution allows companies to deliver and manage almost any infrastructure at scale with both agentless and agent-based automation in a single platform and to continuously enforce security and compliance policies.

Arrow will also distribute Puppet Remediate - a solution that helps IT operations teams prioritise and remediate security vulnerabilities, faster and at scale. Channel customers will also gain access to Nebula, Puppet`s latest solution to automate the delivery of cloud-native applications and infrastructure.