Arrow Electronics Selected as a Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Company

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics has been selected as a Training Industry Inc.’s Top 20 IT Training Company in 2020.

Training Industry recently announced its selections for the 2020 Top Training Companies lists for the information technology (IT) training sector of the learning and development market.

Training Industry, a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection to the 2020 Training Industry Top 20 IT Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
• Breadth and quality of IT training content and courses
• Leadership and innovation in IT training
• Company size and growth potential
• Strength of clients and geographic reach




