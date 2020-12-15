Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Arrow Electronics Named Best Value-Add Distributor of the Year 2020 by CONTEXT

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arrow Electronics was named Best Value-Add Distributor in Europe in the CONTEXT ChannelWatch 2020 survey.

CONTEXT ChannelWatch is one of the world’s largest online IT-reseller surveys, giving key insight into the behaviour, opinions and predictions of over 7,000 IT resellers every year. As part of the survey, resellers in each country nominate distributors they work with for the CONTEXT ChannelWatch Distributor of the Year Awards.

This year, resellers also went on to rate their distributors on a wide range of key service areas. As a result, CONTEXT announced seven ChannelWatch awards which reflect the breadth of service and value distributors bring to the modern IT channel:

- Distributor of the Year
- Best Customer Service Distributor
- Most Innovative Distributor
- Best Logistics Distributor
- Best Retail Distributor
- Best Cloud Distributor
- Best Value-Add Distributor




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 