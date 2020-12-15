Arrow Electronics Named Best Value-Add Distributor of the Year 2020 by CONTEXT
December 2020 by Marc Jacob
Arrow Electronics was named Best Value-Add Distributor in Europe in the CONTEXT ChannelWatch 2020 survey.
CONTEXT ChannelWatch is one of the world’s largest online IT-reseller surveys, giving key insight into the behaviour, opinions and predictions of over 7,000 IT resellers every year. As part of the survey, resellers in each country nominate distributors they work with for the CONTEXT ChannelWatch Distributor of the Year Awards.
This year, resellers also went on to rate their distributors on a wide range of key service areas. As a result, CONTEXT announced seven ChannelWatch awards which reflect the breadth of service and value distributors bring to the modern IT channel:
Distributor of the Year
Best Customer Service Distributor
Most Innovative Distributor
Best Logistics Distributor
Best Retail Distributor
Best Cloud Distributor
Best Value-Add Distributor
