Arrcus and VMware Enable Operational Agility with Hyperscale Networking Solution

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Arrcus’ virtualized routing solution, Arrcus ACE 2.0, is interoperable with VMware Telco Cloud Platform, enabling service providers to dynamically direct network traffic to the compute environment that best meets workload requirements. The solution gives flexibility and operational agility as they deploy a variety of workloads across private, public and edge clouds.

VMware Telco Cloud Platform provides a single platform on top of which service providers can run and manage all containerized network functions (CNFs) and virtualized network functions (VNFs). Arrcus ACE 2.0 provides a multi-cloud networking (MCN) platform that enables organizations to tightly integrate their data center net3work and public cloud infrastructure. By running Arrcus ACE 2.0 on VMware Telco Cloud Platform, service providers can take a more discreet approach to route optimization for specific data from source to destination, such as routing hyperscaler specific traffic to improve performance, scale, and efficiency of data plane communication.

Arrcus is proud to announce it has grown the partnership with VMware by joining the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program and is now a certified member of the “Ready for Telco Cloud” program. Arrcus ACE platform, based on modern architectural tenets, is a fully programmable, massively scalable, modular, extensible software that enables customers to cost-effectively design, deploy and manage their network infrastructure.

· VMware’s Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program enables hardware and software vendors with the tools and resources they need to build and deliver their solutions on VMware infrastructure. Partners can develop, test, integrate, certify/validate and package products with VMware products and services and then publish their joint solutions on the VMware Marketplace to our shared customers.

· Arrcus achieves “Ready for Telco Cloud” certification. The VMware Ready for Telco Cloud program certifies that Arrcus network functions interoperate with the VMware Telco Cloud platform to support communications service providers to accelerate the deployment of 5G workloads and more.

· The Arrcus ACE platform is now available in the VMware Marketplace for immediate consumption