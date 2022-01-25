Arqit selected by DCMS for 5G project to provide security by default

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Arqit Quantum Inc , a specialist in quantum encryption technology, is pleased to announce that a project with the company’s involvement has been selected by DCMS to develop a wideband solution for 5G cellular Open RAN platforms.

Funded as part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) and the Future RAN Competition (FRANC), the project, in which Arqit is a partner, aims to democratise radio access networks (RANs) in order to end vendor lock-in and improve flexibility, affordability, and interoperability – all key to the UK Government’s recently-announced plan to see 35 percent of UK cellular traffic carried over Open RAN architectures by 2030.

The project will see Arqit, working alongside other partners to secure a new wideband solution for 5G cellular Open RAN platforms.

The project will see Arqit incorporate its QuantumCloud™ platform. This will enable security by design, making the security of 5G unbreakable even by a quantum computer.

Arqit Founder, Chairman and CEO, David Williams, added: “We are delighted that Arqit has been chosen as a partner on DCMS’ FRANC project. This project will benefit from Arqit’s globally unique, transformational quantum safe encryption, which will be a major step in securing the wider network and its devices.’