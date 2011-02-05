Arqit and Juniper Networks Sign Technology Alliance Partner Connect Agreement

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Arqit Quantum Inc. and Juniper Network have signed a ‘Technology Alliance Partner Connect’ agreement to explore network security technology that will protect against quantum security threats.

Cyber-attackers regularly target networks to disrupt business operations. Arqit and Juniper will explore how network providers can apply quantum secure key-exchange mechanisms to limit interruptions and improve business resiliency. The increasing use of software-defined networking, and the ability to dynamically provision networks, along with more secure cryptographic key exchanges, offers network providers the opportunity to provide stronger, more active authentication of devices to secure organisations’ data from even a quantum attack.

Commenting on the partnership, Domenico Di Mola, Vice President of Engineering at Juniper Networks said: “Quantum encryption is a promising technology to help make networks more secure against threats now and into the future, and we are thrilled to be working with Arqit on these new innovations.”

Under the ‘Technology Alliance Partner Connect’ agreement, Juniper and Arqit will work together to explore and test the application of quantum security technologies, including Arqit’s innovative platform QuantumCloud™, to networks.