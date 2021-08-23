Arqit and Babcock sign collaboration agreement for government and defence market

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Arqit Limited has entered into a collaboration agreement with Babcock International Group, the Aerospace, Defence and security company. The agreement will see the two companies jointly test and experiment with a range of use case scenarios and practical applications for government and defence customers to demonstrate the encryption capabilities of Arqit’s QuantumCloud™ product. It will also see Babcock deepen its involvement in important areas of broader Quantum Technology development.

QuantumCloud™ creates software encryption keys, combining patented quantum and classical technologies. The product is simple and efficient to use at any cloud, edge, or end point device with no disruption to hardware or software required. Under the agreement, the software will be tested in live operational scenarios to demonstrate encryption capabilities in a dynamic environment and across a variety of platforms and military networks. This testing will include planned participation in a number of UK Government funded projects.

Specific projects of focus include unmanned ground vehicle programmes, secure manned and unmanned aerial vehicle programmes, secure maritime connectivity programmes and other projects that will come to fruition through ongoing conversations with the UK Government and R&D agencies.