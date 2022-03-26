Arista Introduces Edge as a Service

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Arista Networks announced the next phase of Arista’s cognitive campus vision with the introduction of the CUE™ (Cognitive Unified Edge). CUE enables commercial customers to accelerate new services and technology innovations by consolidating multiple security and networking functions into an “edge as a service” cloud-managed solution.

With CUE, commercial customers will benefit from reduced IT network operational complexity and cost by leveraging a unified network management platform. In addition, customers are protected through integrated edge threat management, enforcing a consistent security posture across users, devices, applications, and events, lowering the risk of cyber threats and ransomware.

Tailored “As A Service” for Commercial Enterprises

Commercial enterprises have highly constrained IT budgets and staff yet still are confronted with the same challenges larger organizations have–multiple Wi-Fi, LAN and WAN network monitoring and management solutions that don’t interconnect, rapid problem identification, mediation and resolution, and protection from increasing cyber threats. Arista’s CUE is built for commercial enterprise users as an optimal edge as a service solution to this dilemma. CV-CUE provides plug and play management with built-in, zero touch automation, visibility and security. Unlike other disparate offerings, it leverages Arista’s foundational CloudVision elements to deliver consistent customer experience, service activation, security posture and problem resolution.

Arista’s CUE portfolio is comprised of new and existing capabilities, including:

● CloudVision CUE Management: Full cloud-managed visibility of all edge infrastructure in a single pane of glass view enables administrators to provision, troubleshoot and monitor wireless, wired, WAN and security status, important events, reporting data and push global configurations from a single management console based on Arista’s CloudVision foundation.

● Secure Edge: Threat Management with Q-Series Next Generation Firewall: Proactively stop malware, hacking attempts, phishing schemes, and other threats before reaching users’ devices.

● Integrated WAN Branch: Connectivity with Q-Series Micro Edge: Provides secure branch WAN (including LTE) connectivity, optimizes existing internet infrastructure, and prioritizes business-critical applications to maximize employee productivity.

● Compact Wired Switch Optimized in Twelve and 16 port POE flavors with a fanless and 1RU form factor for commercial customers, including branch offices, retail environments, remote or temporary workspaces, and education.

● Cognitive Wi-Fi Access Points: A range of WiFi 5/6 and 6E indoor and outdoor access points suitable for commercial customers with support for wireless intrusion protection, application quality of experience, and location-based services.

Pricing and Availability

Arista CUE will be available from Arista Channel Partners in Q2, 2022, with early availability in April 2022.