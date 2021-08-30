Are consumer tech vendors exposing corporate clients to cyberthreats?

September 2021 by Amichai Shulman, CTO and co-founder of AirEye

The number of IoT devices is forecasted to triple to more than 25.4 billion by 2030. The continued interconnection of our world is inevitable, but as a growing number of companies utilize IoT devices in a professional setting, they may unwittingly be exposing themselves to a new breed of security threats – digital airborne attacks on their corporate network airspace.

According to Amichai Shulman, CTO and co-founder of leading corporate network airspace protection company AirEye, the wireless extensions created by these devices widen the attack surface of any enterprise network that shares airspace with an IoT device. With increased connectivity comes heightened vulnerability, but the vendors facilitating this connectivity often see security precautions as an afterthought. Amichai can speak on how companies can identify their IoT-borne weak points and outline the necessary steps they must take to defend against digital airborne attacks.