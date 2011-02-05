Arcules Introduces Edge Cloud Solution to Help Low-bandwidth Environments

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arcules announced the addition of its new Edge Cloud solution to its platform, which will address the changing needs of an organization’s video surveillance and security data capture and storage. With the introduction of the Arcules Edge Cloud solution, businesses now have the ability to store all video data locally to address low-bandwidth challenges and usage for their video management while still benefiting from the value of the Arcules cloud approach to remote security services.

As more businesses embrace the benefits of digital transformation, they are looking to migrate more infrastructure to the cloud. According to a report from Inkwood Research, the global VSaaS market is estimated to grow with 20.77% CAGR through 2027. The new Arcules Edge Cloud solution is designed to deliver customized cloud functionality based on specific security priorities, risk environment and operational priorities. It also addresses some of the main challenges that customers face when considering cloud-based options: Internet issues, high camera counts and the need for network traffic optimization.

The Arcules Edge Cloud solution uses an average of 10 Kbps (up to 50 Kbps) of Internet bandwidth per channel while recording video. This enables organizations with up to 500 cameras to operate inside limited bandwidth constraints (around 30 Mbps). Setup, management, administration and configuration are managed in the cloud, giving customers the ability to archive in the cloud and protect video evidence for forensic purposes. Video data is stored on the edge using a gateway with the ability to show both live and playback video that is locally stored video remotely via the cloud.

The introduction of the Edge Cloud solution allows Arcules customers to leverage the power and functionality of the cloud while using existing network infrastructure and video surveillance technology for remote or disparate locations. Whether a site is storing video data on-premises or in the Arcules Cloud, customers can seamlessly view and manage all of their sites together, unifying and centralizing security.