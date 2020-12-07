Arcules Expands Operations Across Latin America

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Arcules announced that the company will expand its reach into Latin America, engaging manufacturer’s representative firm LAR Group to promote the Arcules Unified Cloud Security Platform across the region.

With offices in Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Columbia, Guatemala and Argentina, LAR Group will provide the Arcules platform to distributors, integrators, A&Es, and end users, along with a complete range of resources aimed at expanding the company’s cloud-based video, access control and analytics to customers. The partnership will help Arcules continue establishing its global presence, following its expansion into EMEA earlier this year.

In the last 17 years, LAR Group has become the largest representative company for electronic security manufacturers across Latin America, building a strong network of clients that encompasses not only distributors and integrators, but also architects, engineers and end users that look toward the company to provide cutting-edge security solutions to solve today’s biggest challenges.