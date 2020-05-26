Arcules Appoints Michael Hygild as Director of Sales, EMEA

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

The addition of Hygild to the Arcules leadership team will help to accelerate the company’s current momentum and ignite its next phase of growth. In his new role, Hygild will be responsible for leading strategic sales initiatives, including channel programs, within Europe.

Hygild joins Arcules from Hikvision where he managed the Hikvision Europe - Nordic business unit, focusing on rapidly expanding the company’s reach and growth strategies in its early stage. During his tenure, Hygild drove the development and successful execution of sales and business development initiatives to significantly expand the reach and use of the company’s solutions. He was recently selected as one of four finalists for Sales Excellence of the Year by Business Denmark and TACK International, awarded to sales leaders who have achieved high levels of sales expertise and execution across Denmark.

In his nearly 20 years of experience, Hygild has managed sales teams and general business operations in the video surveillance market and played a pivotal role in expanding the adoption of IP cameras for a wide range of businesses. He was also instrumental in developing a security department for a European IT distributor, offering significant experience driving business from all points in the supply chain. As Director of Sales — EMEA for Arcules, he will help expand and grow the company’s go-to-market strategy while identifying new revenue streams for the delivery of cloud-based services designed specifically for video surveillance and security use cases.