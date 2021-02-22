Arcserve and StorageCraft Sign Definitive Agreement to Merge

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Arcserve and StorageCraf announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to merge. Once completed, the merger of the two highly complementary companies will form the most comprehensive global provider of data management and protection solutions for organizations spanning from SMBs to the Fortune 50. The merger will solve the growing market need for a single source to manage and protect workloads throughout the data center, cloud, SaaS applications, and at the edge. With expanded geographic reach, the industry’s broadest product portfolio, flexible business models, and magnified innovation footprint, the merged companies will bring extensive market and revenue opportunities for MSPs, VARs, and distributors.

Addressing challenges facing end-users in every size organization

Combining capabilities will create a comprehensive product suite that addresses the vast majority of use cases and business continuity challenges. With total global data storage projected to exceed 200 zettabytes by 2025 and cybercriminals expected to attack a new business every 11 seconds in 2021, organizations will be able to choose one vendor for a single, agile ecosystem to manage data workloads in all environments and to protect and recover data in the event of cyberthreats, human error, and natural disasters.

Organizations of all sizes will be able to rely on a single partner to protect current and evolving data infrastructures with a solutions-based portfolio that spans DRaaS, BaaS, SaaS protection, hybrid and converged data management, direct to cloud data protection, and workload migration to the cloud - or any other infrastructure.

Significant value for MSPs, VARs, and distributors

As two 100% channel-focused organizations come together, the merger will create meaningful new revenue opportunities for partners worldwide. The significantly expanded portfolio will simplify the selling process with solutions, services, and support from one vendor while also providing diversification to help partners expand addressable market share, scale revenue, and create margin opportunities. Flexible perpetual license and subscription business models will further optimize market and revenue opportunities and enable friction-free commerce.

Accelerated investment for future infrastructures and next-generation data workloads

Arcserve and StorageCraft will continue to fully support and invest in their existing solutions. In addition, both companies will increase investments in R&D and combined IP, which will strengthen both companies’ product portfolios. Channel partners and end-users alike will see rapid innovation for continuous data availability across every platform and location. This will enable a seamless evolution from current to next-generation infrastructures and data workloads, including hyper-converged, multi-cloud, containers, edge infrastructures, and next-generation cloud data centers.

Following the merger, StorageCraft will be branded ‘StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company,’ and the merged company will be united under the leadership of CEO Tom Signorello, the current CEO of Arcserve, and president Douglas Brockett, the current president of StorageCraft.

Availability

The combined Arcserve and StorageCraft solution portfolio will be available through channel partners and distribution.