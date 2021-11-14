Aqua Security announces strategic investment from Capital One Ventures

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Aqua Security announced a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, together with the appointment of Capital One Chief Information Security Officer Chris Betz to Aqua’s Executive Advisory Board. The announcement further validates Aqua’s leadership as a cloud native security solution provider for financial services providers. Aqua has more than doubled its revenue in financial services in the past 12 months and counts 10 of the top 20 banks in the world among its customers.

Following a $135 million Series E funding round in March 2021, Aqua has experienced explosive growth, doubling its install base. Aqua now serves more than 25 per cent of the Fortune 100 and recently expanded into new key markets, including Federal, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

Preparing for its next phase of growth, Aqua bolstered its executive leadership with four new c-suite appointments in recent months, including Limor Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Smith as Chief Revenue Officer, the company’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer Sharon Eilon, and first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Richards. Together, these industry veterans will help the company continue to accelerate its financial and customer growth.