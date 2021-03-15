Aqua Security announces industry-first container runtime security solution for Arm 64-bit environments

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Aqua Security announced that its cloud native security platform now protects containers and Virtual Machine (VM) workloads at runtime on Arm®-powered devices. This enables Aqua customers to take advantage of the high density and cost-effectiveness provided by Arm-powered hosts and devices across cloud infrastructure, edge and IoT platforms, including the new AWS Graviton2 instances from Amazon Web Services (AWS). As the number of Arm-powered services in the cloud native and IoT compute spaces increases, Aqua customers will enjoy continued choice for optimising the cost and performance of their cloud native applications, while enjoying unified, consistent security across all architectures.

Arm is at the forefront of an ongoing shift in the processor industry toward custom silicon that allows customers to create innovative and differentiated services. For example, AWS uses Arm technology to make the processors that power AWS Graviton2, its latest AWS cloud compute service, which offers a 20% increase in speed, 20% decrease in cost, and a 40% improvement in price for performance over comparable x86-based instances.

The Aqua Cloud Native Security Platform provides a complete solution to secure cloud native application, from the build phase, through to protecting the infrastructure they run on, to runtime protection of workloads in production. The platform protects the full spectrum of technologies from VMs to containers, Kubernetes, and serverless functions, across all platforms and clouds. Aqua customers are among the largest organisations in the financial services, telecom, energy, and automotive sectors, and are early adopters of Arm-based architecture.