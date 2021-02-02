Aptean Launches New Branding

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Aptean, a provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, unveiled new branding that reinforces its commitment to serving customers and partners with innovative, market-leading solutions designed for specific industries. Ready for What’s Next, Now™ underscores the company’s unique capacity to provide businesses seeking digital transformation, operational efficiency and customer experience excellence with cloud-first software solutions.

Aptean’s brand update, including bolder and more modern graphic design and messaging, will be implemented globally across the company’s marketing materials, website, social media channels and in a new advertising campaign breaking next week. The refresh also includes new product names that enable prospects and customers to seamlessly identify the full suite of solutions available to meet the needs of their businesses.

The evolution of the Aptean brand highlights the company’s expanding solution set and commitment to industry-specific solutions that empower customers to be ready today for what’s next. The challenge of doing business in today’s environment is driving many companies to re-examine their enterprise software platforms. With systems that can be more than a decade old, many companies are seeking new options to meet demands created by remote work, expanding supply chain pressure and new patterns in selling and distribution.

Aptean serves over 6,500 global businesses of all sizes in industries such as food and beverage, distribution and retail, industrial manufacturing, financial services and life sciences. Its enterprise resource planning (ERP), supply chain management (SCM), manufacturing execution systems (MES), transportation management systems (TMS), customer relationship management (CRM), asset management, product lifecycle management (PLM), compliance and ecommerce solutions are purposely built and designed to scale with any level of demand.