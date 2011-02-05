Apstra’s Software Release Accelerates the Speed and Reliability of How SONiC Networks are Deployed and Operated in the Data Center

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Apstra has updated its industry data center network automation, validation, and analytics software with significant SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) operational and feature enhancements. The software enhancements eliminate the deployment complexities and operational challenges that were barriers to entry for SONiC.

Apstra has continuously delivered on its SONiC commitment to dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how SONiC networks are deployed and operated in the data center to rapidly meet innovation and business needs. Apstra integrates with SONiC to configure and automate for easy deployment and operation in your data center network.

Apstra and SONiC support protocols that are critical to the enterprise space. Now, all enterprise customers will realize the significant benefits and efficiencies of open networking that the hyper-scale and web-scale companies have recognized for years.

Apstra’s latest software release includes:

● Commercial single-vendor support for SONiC

● Software enhancements focused on stability, scalability, and operations

● Functionality enhancements including Data Center Interconnect, Top-of-Rack, and Spine feature parity with commercial network vendors

The above enhancements enable advanced day 0-2 network automation to simplify data center network management dramatically — automating your data center network’s build, operations, troubleshooting, and security of SONiC deployments. In doing so, Apstra further empowers enterprises to standardize on a consistent operational model across multiple hardware vendors and network operating systems, including SONiC, Juniper, Arista, Cisco, Cumulus, Dell, and VMware.

Additionally, the solution combines industry-leading hardware, automation, and analytics, enabling enterprise data center transformations while leveraging open networking to eliminate vendor lock-in. Apstra is a strong advocate of network disaggregation and we are unwavering in our commitment to deliver automated, hardware-independent, turnkey infrastructure operations at scale. Apstra’s integration with the latest version of SONiC expands the options for enterprises to deploy data center networks by removing hardware constraints and complexities.

Apstra empowers organizations to automate all SONiC network aspects, including designing, building, deploying, and operating phases. The leading IBN solution leverages advanced intent-based analytics to continuously validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.