April 5, Paris - Security Forum France 2022 : Cybersecurity: innovate and raise awareness

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Estimated at nearly 7.5 billion dollars in 2002 and with an annual growth of more than 6%, the French cybersecurity market is set to consolidate in the face of a significant increase in cyber threats. Hence the need to innovate and raise awareness, which are precisely the objectives of Security Forum France 2022.

According to CyberEdge Group, more than 80% of French organisations were victims of an attack against their information system in 2020. Similarly, 61% were affected by ransomware over the same period. Finally, French companies would devote around 10% of their IT budget on (cyber)security, which is less than the world average of almost 13%.

Moreover, the coronavirus and teleworking news has reminded organisations of the absolute necessity of having an effective security strategy. Indeed, remote access to platforms and data is now the norm, both for employees and for business partners (customers, suppliers, etc.). As a result, the perimeter of companies is becoming blurred and existing security solutions are struggling to respond to these new issues.

Inform and raise awareness

Echoing the Security Forum of October 2019, 2020 and 2021 set up in Belgium, the event organiser Mark-Com Event will offer the first French edition of Security Forum on April 5, 2022 at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris. This event will be an opportunity to take stock of the security challenges of an increasingly digital and connected world.

This event aims to provide French business leaders with a practical response to their concerns by presenting the latest technological developments in this field and by enabling them to meet the players in the field who can help them in their approach. Visitors will be able to attend a day of fascinating conferences, based on presentations on data protection and security, cybersecurity, networks, etc.

François Vajda, Managing Director of Mark-Com Event and organiser of the event: "In these hectic times, users are more than ever seeking information on the latest developments, technological evolution and the market’s offer in the field of security.

The emphasis of this Security Forum is above all on the practical dimension of security and the pragmatic approach in the field. Visitors will be able to meet the main suppliers and exchange concrete experiences with them and with other colleagues. And, who knows, make new business contacts and enter into new business relationships.”

Security Forum will offer conferences on topical issues and the presentation of technical solutions from different suppliers in one place.

Practical Information

Date: April 5, 2022

Location: Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris

Main topics:

Security, GDPR, mobillity

Target audience:

Decision makers in public or private sectors, professional users, B2B actors

The complete program (under development) will be available at www.securityforum.pro

Organisers:

François Vajda, Managing Partner, fvajda@mark-com.com, +32 473 56 32 08

Fabrice Hecquet Managing Partner fhecquet@mark-com.com, +33 (0) 674 71 79 19 (FR), +32 (0) 478 82 03 03 (BE) _ Sharelynne Paras, Event Coordinator & Communication, sharelynne@mark-com.com , +32 470 18 49 16 (BE) _ Léa Russomanno, Marketing Digital & Communication, lea@mark-com.com, +33 787 34 13 11 (FR)

Marc Husquinet, content coordinator, marc.husquinet@gmail.com, +32 497 20 79 20