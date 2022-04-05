April 5, Paris - DPO Forum France 2022 : GDPR and DPO: more work to be done

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

In charge of managing GDPR compliance, the Data Protection Officer (DPO) advises and supports the organisation in data governance. This is a key function whose development will be at the heart of the DPO Forum France 2022.

The Data Protection Officer (DPO), who appeared in 2018 with the entry into force of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), is responsible for informing and advising the company on data use. Although he is not responsible for the organisation’s compliance, he plays an essential role by combining expertise and advice. There are now some 30,000 DPOs in France for 80,000 organisations that have appointed a DPO, mainly in the public sector, education and health.

To take stock of the evolution of the DPO function and its impact on the organisation as well as to analyse the latest news on DPO solutions, the organiser Mark-Com Event is proposing the first edition of its DPO Forum on April 5, 2022 in France, more precisely at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris.

Following the success of the September 2018 and October 2021 editions organised in Belgium, DPO Forum France will aim to answer questions on data security in companies, the evolution of GDPR and the role of DPO. Thus, how to reconcile IT projects and GDPR, how to set up the consent policy, how to implement the legislation on cookies, how the role of DPO evolves, what about data encryption and anonymisation, etc.

François Vajda, Managing Director of Mark-Com Event comments: "With Covid-19 and the lockdown, data protection and security have become an absolute priority for organisations that are increasingly working remotely. However, as the figures show and given the news of the last few months, there is still a lot of work to be done, both for the general management and the IT department, not to mention the DPO when he was appointed. The DPO Forum will be an opportunity for participants to learn about the latest developments in the field and find answers to their questions. Visitors will also be able to meet the main suppliers and exchange concrete experiences with them as well as with other colleagues. And, who knows, make new business contacts and enter into new business relationships.”

The event is open to all companies, regardless of its size, as well as its decision-makers in terms of general management, IT, legal, logistics and human resources. DPO Forum will offer conferences on topical issues and the presentation of technical solutions from different suppliers in one place.

If you would like to know more about it, please visit https://dpo-forum.eu/en/home/ or contact us immediately.

Practical information

Date: April 5, 2022

Venue: Cité Internationale Universitaire de Paris

Main Topics :

GDPR, DPO, (cyber-)security, network

Target Audience : Decision makers in public or private sectors, professional users, B2B actors

Free access through invitation

The complete program (under development) will be available at https://dpo-forum.eu/en/home/

Organisers:

François Vajda, Managing Partner, fvajda@mark-com.com, +32 473 56 32 08

Fabrice Hecquet Managing Partner fhecquet@mark-com.com, +33 (0) 674 71 79 19 (FR), +32 (0) 478 82 03 03 (BE) _ Sharelynne Paras, Event Coordinator & Communication, sharelynne@mark-com.com , +32 470 18 49 16 (BE) _ Léa Russomanno, Marketing Digital & Communication, lea@mark-com.com, +33 787 34 13 11 (FR)

Marc Husquinet, content coordinator, marc.husquinet@gmail.com, +32 497 20 79 20