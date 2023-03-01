Rechercher
April 2023

März 2023 von Manuel Langhans, Global Security Mag

5 april - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr

5 - 7 april - Lille
FIC
www.forum-fic.com

5 - 7 april - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/

5 - 7 april - Tokyo (Japon)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en

11 april - Paris
Diner du Cercle de la sécurité
www.lecercle.biz

11 - 12 april - Paris
IT Paris
Convention annuel du CRIP
Porte de Versailles

https://it-paris.fr/

11 - 14 april - Strasbourg
BotConf

11 april Workshops
13 - 14 april Conférence

www.botconf.eu

11 - 14 april - Moscou (Russie)
Securika/MIPS
www.securika-moscow.ru/Home

12 - 13 april - Deauville
Hactiv’Summit

https://www.republikgroup-it.fr/hacktivsummit

14 april - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
14h00 - 17h00

https://afcdp.net/

17 - 21 april - Hanovre (Allemagne)
HANNOVER MESSE

https://www.hannovermesse.de/en

18 - 19 april - Singapour)
CS4CA APAC

www.cs4ca.com/

19 -20 april - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Cloud Computing World Expo
www.cloudcomputing-world.com

20 april - Paris
Matinale du CyberCercle

https://cybercercle.com/rendez-vous/matinale-cybercercle-feuille-de-route-ia-strategie-de-la-donnee-gendarmerie/

23 - 27 april - Lyon (France)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2023

24 - 25 april - Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)
Cyber Africa Forum

En partenariat avec le Forum International de la Cybersécurité - FIC.

Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel

https://cyberafricaforum.com/

24 - 27 april - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference

www.rsaconference.com

25 - 27 april - Monaco
DataCloud Europe

E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary

26 april - Stockholm (Suède)
e-crime & cybersecurity Congress

https://akjassociates.com/

26 - 27 april - Lyon
CINUM AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES & PACA

https://cinum-expo.fr/

26 - 28 april - Taipei (Taïwan)
Secutech

www.secutech.com

27 - 29 april - Bombay (Inde)
Secutech India

https://secutechindia.in.messefrankfurt.com/mumbai/en.html


