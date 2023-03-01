April 2023
März 2023 von Manuel Langhans, Global Security Mag
5 april - Lille
CoRI&IN
www.cecyf.fr
5 - 7 april - Lille
FIC
www.forum-fic.com
5 - 7 april - Lille
ID Forum
https://id-forum.eu/
5 - 7 april - Tokyo (Japon)
Japan IT Week
www.japan-it.jp/en
11 april - Paris
Diner du Cercle de la sécurité
www.lecercle.biz
11 - 12 april - Paris
IT Paris
Convention annuel du CRIP
Porte de Versailles
11 - 14 april - Strasbourg
BotConf
11 april Workshops
13 - 14 april Conférence
11 - 14 april - Moscou (Russie)
Securika/MIPS
www.securika-moscow.ru/Home
12 - 13 april - Deauville
Hactiv’Summit
https://www.republikgroup-it.fr/hacktivsummit
14 april - Online
Les Ateliers de l’AFCDP
14h00 - 17h00
17 - 21 april - Hanovre (Allemagne)
HANNOVER MESSE
https://www.hannovermesse.de/en
18 - 19 april - Singapour)
CS4CA APAC
19 -20 april - Porte de Versailles - Paris
Cloud Computing World Expo
www.cloudcomputing-world.com
20 april - Paris
Matinale du CyberCercle
https://cybercercle.com/rendez-vous/matinale-cybercercle-feuille-de-route-ia-strategie-de-la-donnee-gendarmerie/
23 - 27 april - Lyon (France)
Eurocrypt
https://eurocrypt.iacr.org/2023
24 - 25 april - Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire)
Cyber Africa Forum
En partenariat avec le Forum International de la Cybersécurité - FIC.
Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel
24 - 27 april - San Francisco (USA)
RSA Conference
25 - 27 april - Monaco
DataCloud Europe
E-mail : enquiries@datacentres.com
https://events.broad-group.com/event/a4ba77f1-52e2-4570-a6f5-d442cd3eca93/summary
26 april - Stockholm (Suède)
e-crime & cybersecurity Congress
26 - 27 april - Lyon
CINUM AUVERGNE-RHÔNE-ALPES & PACA
26 - 28 april - Taipei (Taïwan)
Secutech
27 - 29 april - Bombay (Inde)
Secutech India