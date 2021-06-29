Apricorn announces the release of the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 SSD

June 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

The 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 was designed for large enterprises and regulated industries that deal with large amounts of data, including finance, government, power and energy, legal and healthcare.

Like every secure Apricorn device, the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 includes AegisWare, Apricorn’s patent-protected firmware. The security features go beyond the encryption module to include all of the electronics, the drive, the entire internal structure and the enclosure’s fasteners.

Additional features include:

Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

Software-free operation

Separate administrator and user modes

Forced-enrolment / user forced enrolment

Programmable minimum PIN length

Tamper resistant enclosure made with 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium alloy

Advanced configurations for enhanced security

Interchangeable type-A and type-C connector cables

For the highest compatibility, the 20TB Aegis Fortress L3 is OS agnostic and is compatible with any USB port and operating system including Windows®, Mac®, Linux, Android. It is also compatible with embedded systems and equipment in possession of a powered USB port and storage file system but no keyboard and/or screen. The Fortress L3 is small enough to go in a pocket or briefcase, yet large enough to carry up to 20TB of data, empowering anyone to easily and securely carry large amounts of sensitive data anywhere.

The 20 TB Aegis Fortress L3 is available now.