Apricorn announced the launch of the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB 3.2 storage devices, has launched the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC – the first device of its kind to have a built-in USB-C connector. This makes it the only hardware-encrypted USB that is compatible with the next generation of laptops, smartphones, tablets and hubs, without the need for a separate A-to-C adapter.

The Aegis 3NXC is the most versatile hardware-encrypted USB on the market: it is compatible with PCs and Macs, as well as any operating system, including Windows®, Mac®, Linux, Android and Symbian. This provides an effective way of safeguarding data across today’s remote workforces, where employees are using a diverse range of business and personal devices to carry out their work. The device automatically encrypts all information as the user uploads it, with military-grade AES XTS hardware encryption.

The Aegis Secure Key 3NXC completes the Secure Key 3NX family, which Apricorn updates constantly to address evolving security threats and business needs. The 3NXC was created in response to a market that’s moving towards smaller and thinner laptops and tablets that can’t accommodate a USB-A port.

Particularly suitable for highly regulated sectors such as defence, finance, government, manufacturing and healthcare, the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC allows businesses to support safe and productive remote working on a large scale, ensuring that all workers follow information security best practice and comply with regulations such as GDPR.

Ultra-compact in size, the Secure Key 3NXC line is priced to allow affordable data protection across an expanding global remote workforce, while delivering all the advanced security features found in the Aegis family of secure drives. By offering a range of six storage capacities from 4GB to 128GB, the device allows IT to closely align deployments with the storage needs of each individual employee, reducing overall cost. Prices range from £48 to £145.

The security and operational advantages of the Aegis Secure Key 3NXC include:

No software – so there’s nothing to keylog or to hack.

OS agnostic – the device is completely cross platform compatible.

Onboard keypad – all authentication takes place within the device itself.

All data, passwords and encryption keys are 256-bit encrypted at rest.

No host computer is involved in setup, authentication or encryption.

Forced enrollment – no default PINs ensures that data is not put at risk by employees who fail to change a factory set PIN before deployment. IP-68 validation against water and dust damage.

Separate administrator and user access.

Read-only options that can be enforced by the administrator or set by the user if allowed by policy.

Highly configurable with policy such as time out values, Data recovery PINs, and programmable PIN lengths.

Brute force PIN attack protection.

Ability to automatically configure multiple devices remotely using Apricorn’s Aegis Configurator tool.