Apricorn Updates Aegis Padlock SSD

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn announced the release of the USB 3.2 Gen 1 Aegis Padlock SSD encrypted portable drive. The updated device is nearly twice as fast as its predecessor, reaching read speeds of up to 350MB and write speeds up to 310MB. Smaller than a deck of cards, the USB 3.2 Gen 1 device is extremely secure both inside and out, featuring FIPS 140-2 level 2 validated encryption module as well as a rugged, crush-resistant aluminium closure. The updated device comes in a variety of storage capacities including 240GB, 480GB, 1, TB, 2TB and 4 TB, and pricing starts at around £150 GBP or €170 Euro.

The updated Padlock SSD introduces a new patented feature called Provision Lock™, an advanced function that allows an admin to “lock in” their security policy enforcement as it pertains to removable USB storage devices. With Provision Lock, a user cannot overwrite the security measures prescribed by the admin during the device configuration. Once configured and deployed, none of the programmable settings, permissions, and recovery PINs, can be reset without the Admin PIN.

Over the past 18 months, a significant number of organisations have shifted to a remote or hybrid workforce, creating an environment where data is on the move or accessed from a variety of locations. Apricorn research in Q2 2021 showed that 49% of IT professionals noted that individual employees in their organisation do not consider themselves as targets that attackers can use to access company data. Fielding noted, “Apricorn prides itself in leading the pack when incorporating new technologies and price fluctuations in our fast-changing industry, all to the benefit of our thousands of customers. SSD devices are no longer cost-prohibitive as we have seen prices drop by roughly two thirds since we first introduced the Aegis Padlock SSD eight years ago and now offer a fast, reliable and affordable way to protect data regardless of location.”

Like all Apricorn products, the Aegis Padlock SSD comes standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn’s proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defence, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. Additional security advantages of Apricorn’s USB 3.2 Gen 1 Aegis Padlock SSD hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

• FIPS 140-2 Level 2 validated encryption module

• On-the fly 100% hardware-based encryption

• Software-free setup and operation

• OS Agnostic—completely cross platform compatible

• Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

• Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

• Separate administrator and user modes

• Forced-enrolment / user forced enrolment

• Programmable minimum PIN length

• Advanced configurations for enhanced security

• Interchangeable type-A and type-C connector cables

• Rugged crush-resistant aluminium enclosure

• IP-67 validated against water and dust damage