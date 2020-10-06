Apricorn Expands Storage Capabilities with Industry’s Largest Encrypted Hardware Drive

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn, the manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, announced the release of an 18TB version of its Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives. Continuing its history of innovation and industry leadership, Apricorn is the first to bring an 18TB encrypted drive to market, delivering high performance and mass capacity.

The Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives come with AegisWare™ - the proprietary firmware and feature set unique to Apricorn’s Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys. Consistent with the Apricorn line of secure drives, all passwords and commands are entered by way of the device’s on-board keypad. All authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself and never involve software or share critical security parameters (such as passwords) with the host computer. Additionally, all have military grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption so firmware is locked down and can’t be updated or modified, defending against malware and ensuring data remains secure and accessible only by the user.

Featuring the largest encrypted external USB storage capacity in its class, the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives offer nine capacities ranging from 2TB, up to the new 18TB of secure storage. Fully hardware-based and 256-bit AES XTS encrypted, the Padlock DT series bolsters on-board keypad PIN authentication and ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 (3.0) data transfer speeds. All data is encrypted on the fly as it’s being written to the drive, and the devices’ PINs and data remain encrypted when the drives are at rest.

Apricorn devices provide a simple and secure method for transporting sensitive data outside the firewall or storing offline, and help companies in regulated industries adhere to compliance regulations including finance, government, power & energy, legal and healthcare.