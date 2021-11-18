Appointment of Danone S.A. CISO to Crossword Cybersecurity Plc Advisory Board

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Naina Bhattacharya, Global Chief Information Security Officer at Danone S.A. (“Danone”), who joins Crossword’s Advisory Board with immediate effect.

The Advisory Board, made up of senior information security figures from the corporate world, academia, defence and government, provides a range of unique perspectives that benefit Crossword clients and inform Crossword’s product development strategy.

Naina Bhattacharya is Global Chief Information Security Officer at Danone S.A., the multinational food product corporation with over 100,000 staff in 120 countries. She is responsible for delivering the cybersecurity vision and roadmap for the company. Prior to Danone, she worked in consulting and had the privilege of working on complex cybersecurity and data privacy projects across multiple companies in several industries. She is passionate about diversity and inclusion with a specific interest in increasing the representation of women in technology. Naina holds a BEng in Computer Science from BITS, Pilani, India and a post-graduation in management from the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad.

Professor Nick Jennings has stepped down from Crossword’s Advisory Board as he takes up his new role as Vice Chancellor and President of Loughborough University. Crossword’s Directors would like to thank Professor Jennings for his service to the company.