Appian Announces Integration Partnership with Box for Deep Collaboration

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Appian announced an integration partnership with Box, a leading cloud content management platform, to make enterprise collaboration more efficient, secure, and valuable. Users of Appian’s Low-code Automation Platform can now seamlessly integrate with the Box platform for a wide variety of document-centric use cases in minutes with Appian’s no-code Plug-In Connector.

The integration partnership unites Box’s best-of-breed content management and security with Appian’s industry-leading process management and security. The Box Plug-in for Appian can be downloaded for free in the Appian AppMarket by Appian customers.

Appian’s heritage is optimizing business process workflows and case management for better collaboration, tracking, and auditability. Appian tracks process performance at a granular level for fast root-cause analysis of workflow bottlenecks. Low-code visual design enables effective process collaboration and instant deployment of business-driven process improvements. Appian’s cloud architecture and operations deliver unrivaled scalability and reliability, with more security and data privacy accreditations than any competing vendor. Integrating Box features directly in the Appian environment is fast and fluid due to the openness of both platforms. With no coding, processes can be configured to auto-generate new Box folders within the Appian interface. Content can be added to those folders by drag-and-drop or through auto-generation of Google Docs, allowing for further collaboration among users. All users can co-exist live in a document, all within the context of the larger business process at-hand.