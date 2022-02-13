Appgate Appoints Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer, President of Appgate Federal Division

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Appgate announced the appointment of Leo Taddeo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and President of Appgate Federal Division. As CISO, Taddeo will direct Appgate’s global security operations, crisis management and business continuity processes. Additionally, he will oversee Appgate’s federal government business, collaborating with the sales and technical leadership teams to define and deliver new Zero Trust solutions to meet the needs and desired outcomes of the company’s public sector customers. He will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.

Most recently, Taddeo was the CISO of Cyxtera, from which Appgate spun off in 2020, where he also held the position of President, Cyxtera Federal Group. He is the former Special Agent in Charge of the Special Operations/Cyber Division of the FBI’s New York Office. In this role, he directed over 400 special agents and professional support personnel conducting cyber investigations, surveillance operations, information technology support and crisis management. Previous responsibilities focused on FBI international operations, including service as a Section Chief in the International Operations Division, where he managed operations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

He received a B.S. in Applied Physics in 1987 from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. After completing his studies, Taddeo served as a tank officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, and in 1991, he was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal for valor for his service in the Gulf War. Following his service, Taddeo earned a J.D. from St. John’s University. Upon graduation, he joined the law firm of Mound, Cotton & Wollan in New York, where he practiced in the field of civil litigation until entering duty with the FBI. Taddeo is a graduate of the CISO Executive Program at Carnegie Mellon University. He maintains the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and GIAC Certified Incident Handler certifications.