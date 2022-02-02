Appgate Announces Cloud-Native Zero Trust Functionality to Protect Kubernetes Workloads

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Appgate announced new Kubernetes access control security for Appgate SDP, enabling customers to accelerate Zero Trust security for the cloud by protecting cloud-native workloads. This new capability builds on the company’s proven success in protecting traditional cloud workloads with its market-leading Zero Trust Network Access solution.

Many organizations have already shifted traditional workloads to the cloud and are now focused on developing cloud-native applications to support their modernization initiatives, improve efficiency and enhance productivity. Kubernetes—an open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services—is a key tool driving cloud-native development. The number of developers using Kubernetes has grown by 67% in 2021, and the global container and Kubernetes security market is predicted to reach $8.24 billion by 2030, up from $714 million in 2020.

The new Appgate SDP capability is deployed natively within a Kubernetes cluster as a sidecar, which allows organizations to use Zero Trust principles to control service-to-service access across Kubernetes clusters. This enables them to manage and enforce which microservices can communicate with which critical resources, regardless of location or implementation technologies.

Appgate also secures ingress access from users to Kubernetes workloads, as well as access to and from air-gapped Kubernetes environments, for example, between on-premises and public cloud-based resources.

With Appgate SDP, organizations gain a single unified policy engine for Zero Trust access that enables them to control user-to-resource access (i.e., for remote user access) and resource-to-resource access (i.e., for containerized workloads) to streamline management and reduce complexity. Customers can protect all users (remote, onsite and hybrid), all resources (traditional, cloud-native and legacy applications) and all environments (cloud, hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises) with one solution.