AppSec Innovator Invicti Appoints Sonali Shah as Chief Product Officer

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Invicti Security™, a global innovator in web application security, announced cybersecurity leader Sonali Shah has joined its executive team as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned business and product leader, Shah brings more than 20 years of B2B SaaS and cybersecurity sector experience, having led product management, marketing, and strategy teams at companies such as HUMAN (formerly White Ops), Veracode, BitSight, and VeriSign, among others. Skilled at leading teams with a proven track record in bringing innovative solutions to market, she will be building on Invicti’s long history of innovation, transforming the application security market, with its enterprise Netsparker and mid-market Acunetix solutions.

Shah joins Invicti at an inflection point for the company. With more than 3,300 customers in 115 countries, including many Fortune 500 companies, Invicti’s Dynamic and Interactive Application Security Testing products are increasingly being adopted by organizations in every industry to scale their overall security operations, make the best use of their security resources, and engage developers in helping to improve their overall security posture. Recently recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing with its Netsparker and Acunetix products, Invicti has been chosen by global enterprises as their DAST provider of choice, including AWS, NASA, Amex, Air Force, Cisco, Lowes Verizon, Ford, and Starbucks, among many others.