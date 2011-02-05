AppOmni Supports Remote Workers with Release of Enterprise Essentials for SaaS

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

AppOmn announced the release of Enterprise Essentials for remote workers. Enterprise Essentials secures top SaaS applications enterprises depend on today for day-to-day operations for remote workers. Enterprise Essentials includes security for Salesforce, Box, Zoom, Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft Teams, and the recently announced Work.com.

In the full-speed push toward remote work, organizations must ensure that these applications are configured correctly and in compliance with industry regulations and a host of privacy and data security requirements. Many enterprises lack the necessary tools to accurately assess the current state of their SaaS environment or alert them of any deviations from the approved best practices. The recent change in workforce and business models have exacerbated the problem, resulting in data exposures leading to possible breaches and/or regulatory compliance fines.

AppOmni’s platform implements guardrails for internal and external users of mission critical SaaS applications, enabling employees to work productively and securely. As the world’s leading provider of CSPM for SaaS, AppOmni enables organizations to quickly identify and remediate risky configurations, improper access controls, and data exposures before a breach can occur.

According to Gartner, “Nearly all successful attacks on cloud services are the result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes. Security and risk management leaders should invest in cloud security posture management processes and tools to proactively and reactively identify and remediate these risks.”*

The platform provides customers an always-on dashboard that delivers visibility into the current state of their cloud/SaaS applications, deviations from their business intent, and a simple way to immediately verify the state of any application for both functional and security requirements. The platform can be deployed within minutes and immediately integrates into existing workflows to provide actionable insight and visibility on day one.

AppOmni Enterprise Essentials is available immediately from AppOmni and AppOmni authorized partners.