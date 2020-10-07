Americans report 168k imposter scam cases amounting to $300m in losses YTD

October 2020 by Atlas VPN

According to data extracted and analyzed by Atlas VPN, the United States residents reported 168,818 imposter scam cases amounting to $299.9 million in losses in the first half of 2020 with a median loss of $694.

That is more than two times less than in H1 2019, when the US consumers reported 355,866 imposter fraud cases. The report shows that:

• The number of imposter scams in 2020 H1 has dropped by 53% compared to the 2019 H1.

• California had 13,312 imposter scams in the first half of 2020 — the most out of all the 50 states.

• Also in the top 3 states in terms of imposter scams is Florida (10,489) and Texas (9,944).

• The state with the fewest amount of imposter scams is Wyoming, whose residents reported 165 imposter scams in the first half of 2020.