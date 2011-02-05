Amazon’s Alexa allows cybercriminals access to personal information and conversations

August 2020 by David Emm, Principal security Researcher at Kaspersky

“News that Amazon’s Alexa smart home devices have allowed hackers to access personal information and voice conversation history is particularly concerning, especially given the prevalence of these devices in homes across the UK. The potential for criminals to access personal information, such as banking data history, makes consumers particularly vulnerable to attack. Any device owners must be aware of the smart devices that they use in the home and how they operate – and as Alexa communicates via a home Wi-Fi network, they must ensure that their network is fully secure, otherwise it could potentially become compromised. In addition, consumers should be wary of malicious links and check sender authentication on Amazon emails carefully, to check they’re legitimate. Ultimately, people need to find a compromise where they feel comfortable between achieving security and enjoying the convenience of these gadgets – whilst being aware of the security issues that these present." states David Emm, principal security researcher, Kaspersky.