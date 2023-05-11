Alteryx Fuels Analytic Insights in Google Clouds AlloyDB

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Alteryx, Inc. announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB Designation. With Alteryx’s expanding library of connectors, customers can access data from a wide variety of databases allowing them to utilize more data than ever before.

Google Cloud Ready – AlloyDB is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with AlloyDB. Earning this designation means Alteryx has closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for AlloyDB into its solutions and tune its existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and have been validated in collaboration with Google cloud engineering teams.

By earning this designation, Alteryx has proven its products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with AlloyDB and refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the Alteryx products they use today work well with AlloyDB or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.