Alkira and Fortinet ease pain of cloud firewall deployment

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Alkira’s integration with Fortinet provides automated configuration and deployment of firewall services to protect traffic to and inside all major public cloud providers. Alkira automates the network ‘plumbing’, allowing customers to insert firewall services across their cloud area networking infrastructure. The features enabled by the partnership are now available to all Alkira and Fortinet customers.

Alkira cloud area networking is the fastest way to unify an enterprise’s on-prem infrastructure with public clouds. It’s an enterprise-grade network with built-in routing and network services–100% cloud-built, with no agents to install, and delivered as a service.

Alkira and Fortinet have made it easier for enterprises to secure their clouds by leveraging their existing Fortinet investment. Alkira customers in turn can extend their Fortinet firewalls to protect cloud workloads. Alkira’s automated connectivity allows customers instantly to apply these services across their entire cloud network and across multiple cloud providers.

Key features enabled by the partnership include:

• FortiManager integration: Alkira and Fortinet are seamlessly integrated. Security teams can manage FortiGate firewalls with the FortiManager platform they already know. They can also spin up new FortiGate virtual firewalls with just a few clicks.

• Auto-mapping of zone to segments: Alkira’s Fortinet integration allows enterprises to extend existing zones on their firewalls into and across clouds. Alkira takes existing on-prem security and expands it to multiple clouds.

• Auto-scaling: Customers can automatically scale Fortinet firewalls when traffic surges and then reduce them when traffic normalises. This reduces the likelihood of network outages.