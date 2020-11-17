Alcide Delivers Its Strategic Kubernetes Solution Across EKS, AKS, and GKE Managed Kubernetes Services to Snowflake

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Alcide, the Kubernetes security empowering DevOps and Security teams with end-to-end continuous security guardrails for Kubernetes deployments, today announced that they will be providing Snowflake, creator of the Data Cloud, with cloud-native security for Snowflake Kubernetes deployments. Built on Kubernetes managed services, this Snowflake initiative seeks to disrupt the siloed ways businesses share data or combine external data with their own data by enabling data collaboration via Snowflake Data Marketplace.

Snowflake needed a solution to consolidate security, visualization, and Ops into a single location and increase efficiency serving all stakeholders. To accomplish this, Snowflake selected the Alcide Security Platform to grant security teams access to Kubernetes environments without disrupting Ops, and to support different cloud policies and configurations for Snowflake’s growing and multiple cloud environments.

Alcide Kubernetes Advisor will be integrated with Snowflake’s security stack to protect their customers’ most sensitive data. Alcide Advisor will monitor Kubernetes clusters and supply visualizations of applications and infrastructure. Alcide kART and kAudit will follow and provide protection of workloads as well as security intelligence for investigation and compliance auditing in runtime.

Snowflake has already begun implementing Alcide in their security stack. Alcide’s SaaS Platform enables companies to deploy Alcide’s product rapidly without invasive modifications to their CI/CD pipeline or disruption of DevOps.