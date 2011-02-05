Akana by Perforce has been named a “Strong Performer” by Forrester Research

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Akana by Perforce, an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs, has been named a “Strong Performer” by Forrester Research in its newly published report, “The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020.” Akana is noted for its “notable solution strengths” and “key capabilities that work well for coordinating API strategy across a large enterprise.”

According to the report, the Akana solution “showed strengths in numerous areas including tools for API users, portal customization, REST API specification and documentation, analytics, delivery management, federated API creator teams, formal lifecycle management, security policy, advanced policy tooling, and partner federation.”

Akana received the highest possible score in the “delivery management” criteria and was rated among the second highest scores in the “portal for API users” and “API policy and security” criteria, along with 11 scores of 5.0 out of a possible 5.0 in the underlying subcategories of these evaluation criteria. Overall, Forrester notes “the solution well suits buyers aiming to align and coordinate API strategy across large diverse enterprises and/or federated ecosystems of partners and enterprise API users.”

The report also recognizes Akana’s place within the DevOps at Scale portfolio at Perforce Software, as it “sits within a broader product line for agile management, automated testing, CI/CD tooling, code management and collaboration, components, as well as enterprise support for open source software.” Forrester also notes the opportunity for deeper integrations between these solutions and API management in the future.

Perforce believes recognition in the Forrester Wave™ reinforces that Akana continues as one of the top product offerings in the API management space. Trusted by global leaders across all industries, Akana remains the solution of choice for large enterprises for its full set of capabilities, end-to-end management, delivery management, user portal, and policy and security. Akana will be of particular interest to organizations in insurance, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries.